Jake Langteau

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Jake Langteau, 37, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died unexpectedly and went to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Jake was born December 24th, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Robert and Shari Langteau.

He is survived by his son, Austyn, and Austyn's sister Kaylee, who he loved as his own. Austyn was the light of his life, who he adored and loved so deeply- Jake cherished every minute with him and they had a special, unbreakable bond; his parents, who he loved deeply and to whom he openly expressed his love with hugs, kisses and “I love you's”; his sister, Amber, who he had a special connection with, always protected, and deeply loved; his nephew, Mason Audorff, that he absolutely adored and cherished; his “other brother” and sister-in-law, Terry and Amanda Kikilas; his special friend, Steve O'Connor; beloved dog, Angel, that was always there to comfort him; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends-too many to mention all. He loved you, know that he had a deep understanding of family and that true, unconditional, loving, loyal, no judgement bond.

Jake was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard and Janet Langteau; his maternal grandparents LaMoine and Patricia Jaquish; and his uncle Tim Langteau.

At his core he was a helper to anyone. Always the first to offer a hand and jump to help anyone in need without hesitation. Jake was a caring and giving person, which he continued in death through the gift of organ donation. Jake will save and make a difference in multiple lives, and he would encourage others to do the same.

Jake had countless friends and coworkers from every walk of life and every age group. He cherished and loved them all. He was a Mason by trade and worked in construction and the oil field throughout his adult life. Starting with Modern Masonry in his youth, then to the oil field in North Dakota, and finally returning to his trade with Hanson Masonry for the last 13 years. He created life long friendships with Pat and Israel Howard, Paul Carlson and Junior, and so many others.

Jake took great pride in his strong work ethic and excelled in everything he chose to do. He was always willing to put the hard work in and do whatever it took to accomplish any task or learn new skills.

He had many passions- cars, travel, fishing, music, art, the ladies, tattoos, sports, cooking, working out, and especially nature. Jake never missed a chance to explore the great outdoors. He worked hard, played hard, and loved even harder. Tough as steel and yet a soft teddy bear- the perfect balance of hard and soft. He had a huge heart of gold and always made his family proud. His greatest passion of all was his family- especially his son Austyn.

We will truly miss those baby blue eyes and gorgeous smile that lit up the room. Your infectious, beautiful laugh that was contagious and your one-of-a-kind hugs. You will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, from 5- 8 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning one hour prior. Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiate. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

For those unable to attend, a recording will be available at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/jake-langteau following the service.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.