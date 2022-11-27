GALESVILLE — James A. Brush, 83, of Galesville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born July 14, 1939, to Kenneth and Myrtle (Goode) Brush. He married Cindy Kane on April 5, 1996, in Onalaska.

James was known for hunting, fishing, storytelling, singing and playing the guitar, his love for animals and watching western movies with John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and James Arness. He wrote the book The Silent Hunter, received his pilot's license and served in the Naval Reserves. He started his company Empire Screen Printing in a garage in 1960. Above all he loved spending time with his family and his dogs.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy Brush; children: Kimberlee (Scott) Radke, Jen (Doug) Kuehn, John (Kaara) Freismuth, Travis (Paige) Brush, Leah (Craig) Waters, Autum (Codi) Jacobs, Mike Smith, Caity (Elijah) Ojika, Tracy Brush, Shawn (Kathy) Brush; grandchildren: Katie, Jameson, Christa, Britton, Aliah, Levi, Madison, Marina, Mercedes, McKenzie, McKinley, Miley, Hunter, Megan, Abby, Carter, Brooklyn, Boston, Easton, Shawn, Quinn, Savannah, Dustin, Damen, future baby O; great-grandchildren: Haley, Hanna, Blake, Brandon, Maeson, Harper, Morrison, Maxwell, Kane, Maverick, Grace, Wren; great-great-grandson, Grayson; sisters: Judy Traynor, Candi (Joe) Vinson; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Myrtle; sisters, Janice, Patty, Arlene; brother, Jack; grandson, Scott Brush.

The family would like to thank the care providers at Mayo Hospice, Dr. Rhonda Heun, lifelong friends Jim and Mary Schwinefus and all of his Empire family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Chpl. Jeff Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.