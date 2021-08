Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 28, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Jim's complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com