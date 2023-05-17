James A. “Jim” Gilbertson, 72, of West Salem, passed away May 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born September 22, 1950, in La Crosse, to Gerald “Jerry” and Helena (Jansen) Gilbertson.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:15 p.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.
