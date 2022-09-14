James A. “Jim” Kuehn, age 90, of Viroqua, WI, passed into eternal life on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on January 24, 1932 to Mary Elizabeth Berry and Alvin Ernest Kuehn at Saint Ann’s Franciscan Hospital in LaCrosse, WI. Jim spent his childhood in Viroqua, graduating from Viroqua High School in 1950. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1954 with a Bachelor of Philosophy in Commerce with a concentration in Accounting. After college, Jim worked as an accountant for several years and enjoyed traveling around Europe while his father was stationed in Germany with the US Army.

Jim began his teaching career in 1961 at Cardinal Stritch High School in Chicago, IL, before deciding to move back to Viroqua. He taught accounting and general business classes at Viroqua High School, where he met the love of his life, Sandra Sue Quick—a newly hired orchestra teacher. They were married on August 14, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. He attended the University of Wisconsin—Madison where he received his Master of Science in Business Education in 1967.

Jim was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he was a dedicated parishioner, and fostered a deep devotion and strong faith. Throughout his 90 years, Jim served as an altar boy, Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education teacher and lector, and he and Sandra were active in Wisconsin Pro Life organizations. Two of Jim’s passions were golf and Notre Dame football. He was a member of the Viroqua Country Club, where he won several Viroqua Country Club Championships. He also coached the Viroqua High School boys and girls golf teams for many years. As a graduate of Notre Dame, fall football season was something he looked forward to with great anticipation every year.

Since family was always a priority for Jim, he traveled the country visiting his children and grandchildren being an active participant in their daily lives and celebrating life’s important moments. He loved Viroqua and his community, St. Mary’s church and all of the special friends he had here over the years.

He wanted to extend a special thank you to Jeanette Amundson for her friendship and spiritual support.

Jim is survived by his four children: Mary Elizabeth (Kevin) Tally, Susan Anne (Jeffrey) Knutson, James Alvin (Jessy) Kuehn, and Jennifer Elyse (Eric) Zare; thirteen grandchildren: Aubree, Easton and Sophia Tally; Andrew, Colin, Jonathan and Christopher Knutson, Augustin (AJ) and Evie Kuehn, Aisley, Morgan, Colleen and James Zare; and his sister Gretchen Bohnert. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Sandra; and his sister Ann Mary Kuehn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua with a 6:30 p.m. Parish Rosary, and on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are preferred with proceeds being directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and other charities Jim held dear.

