VIROQUA — James A. Kuehn, age 90, of Viroqua, Wis., passed away with family by his side on Friday, September 2, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua with a 6:30 p.m. Parish Rosary, and on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are preferred with proceeds being directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and other charities he held dear. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com

