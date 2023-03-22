LA CROSSE — James A. Webb of La Crosse passed away on March 16, 2023. Jim was born on Oct. 22, 1951, in Nevada, Iowa, to Donald and Mary (Mahling) Webb. He attended Aquinas High School, graduating in 1969, and graduated from Iowa State University in 1973 with a construction engineering degree. He married Gail Wiggins on Aug. 16, 1976.

He worked as a professional engineer, specializing in construction in Madison and then La Crosse for many years. He started his own company, Jim Webb PE Engineering and Construction, in 1997. He was also the building inspector for the town of Shelby, town of Onalaska, town of Holland and the town of Campbell. He was an active member of the La Crosse Parks Board for many years.

He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and took an annual trip with his grandson Malachy to watch them play. His favorite pastimes were golfing with the Bluffside Duffers, a game of Hearts and playing pranks on his children and grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Bupar.”

His memory lives on with his wife, Gail; daughter, Kari (John) Webb-McConaughey; daughter, Shannon(Geoffrey Kopski) Webb; son, Collin Webb; daughter Dana (Bret McFerrin) Webb; grandson, Malachy; granddaughter, Eva; granddaughter, Mae; brother, Terry (Susie) Webb; sister, Carol (Scott) Thompson; brother-in-law, Thomas Wiggins; brother-in-law, Richard (Julie) Wiggins as well as many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, David (Susan Sampson) Webb.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

Memorials may be given to the Friends of Riverside Park Foundation of La Crosse or a charity of your choice.

May Jim complete his travels and have a wonderful transition to what is next.

