ONALASKA — James “Jim” Allen Dobbs, 76, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah.
Jim was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Mazomanie, Wis., to Floyd and Mildred (Porter) Dobbs. He lived most of his early years in the North Clayton/Soldiers Grove area, where he attended elementary and secondary schools. He was a member of the North Clayton Methodist Church.
In 1962, Jim married Ruth Gander and they were parents to a son, Kevin. They later divorced. In 1971, he married Linda Kowalke and they were parents to David and Peter.
Jim was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and retired from the G. Heileman Brewery in 2004. He was an avid golfer and music lover and loved to go to music concerts around the area. He also loved making cheese with his father and was an avid Packers fan.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher; and brother-in-law, Raymond Collins. He is survived by his sons, Kevin of La Crosse, David of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Peter of Onalaska; granddaughter, Linzie Dobbs; his sister, Avis Collins; and nieces, Connie Collins and Kathy Branning. He will be greatly missed by many friends and relatives.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St., Stoddard. A graveside committal ceremony with military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the North Clayton Cemetery.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.