LA CROSSE—James B. Molstad, 80, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Benedictine Manor Care Center. A private memorial service will be held followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends on Saturday, August 5th at 4:00 p.m. at Jimmy’s North Star, 1732 George Street, La Crosse. Memorials may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse or the Logan Alumni Association. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com