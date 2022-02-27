James Bernard Hemker

James was born on March 19, 1934, to Esther (Sprain) and Bernard Hemker. Jim graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1951 and went on to get a degree in Electrical Engineering from UW-Madison. While in college he was a member of the Army ROTC. Upon graduation, he was stationed at White Sands Proving Ground in the Army Signal Corp. After his time in the army, he briefly worked as an engineer at the Square D Corporation in Milwaukee, WI. James married Barbara Handrich in September of 1961, moving back to La Crosse to join the family business, Hemker Oil Company, in 1965. His hobbies included biking, hiking, canoeing, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to tell of his adventures growing up in La Crosse. A favorite was getting on his tricycle with a friend when he was only 5 years old and riding from 8th Street to the base of Grandad Bluff without permission. He continued his biking adventures throughout his life. Alongside his brother-in-law, Lealon, he completed the Hilly Hundred, SAGBRAW, and RAGBRAI multiple times well into his 70s. He was a long-time active member of Faith Lutheran Church in La Crosse.