LAGO VISTA, TX—James (Brad) Bradley Kline passed away with his wife, Ann Berry-Kline (Kratochvil), by his side on May 31, 2022. Born on June 13, 1953, to John and Betty (La Follette) Kline, and Brad was the youngest of three boys. He lived most of the first 18 years of his life in Viroqua, WI spending his youth near the lake doing what he loved—fishing, hunting, water skiing, boating, and enjoying the company at the Leaky Fleet Club. After high school, Brad left Viroqua and worked his way into the high-performance computing industry. His incredible proficiency in this field led him to a successful 45-year career where he founded two companies, DISC and Klinetech, and worked for the Mayo Clinic, Sperry Univac, Cray Research, Mountain Gate, Quantum, and Apple.

It was Brad’s passion for computing that led him to his wife, Ann and her two children, Julia and Nic. Brad and Ann started working at Cray Research in Mendota Heights, MN at nearly the same time in February of 1987 but didn’t begin dating until August of 1995 and were married on February 24, 1996. A year later they welcomed their daughter, Rachel, into the world and in 2015, they welcomed their niece, Jade, into their immediate family. Brad was a devoted husband and father. He shared his love of rock climbing, bowling, photography, surfing, sporting clays, 3D archery, audiobooks, and traveling with his family, making sure to take cheesy photos along the way. Brad and his family left Minnesota in 2005 and moved to Aptos, CA to embark on a successful career with Apple that lasted over a decade.

Longing to be closer to nature and “lake life” once again, Brad and Ann moved to Lago Vista, TX in June 2017. By this time, Brad had been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment and had retired from his career in computing. Brad continued his passion for sporting clays, picked up 3D archery as a new hobby, and Brad and Ann found out there is wine in Texas! When his children would visit, he would remind them of his funny sense of humor and would share stories as a daredevil in his pre-children years, and other heartwarming stories from his eventful life.

In the last several months of his life, Brad loved and entertained the caregivers at Riva Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care who attended to his daily needs along with the staff at Amedisys Hospice. He was treated with excellent care comprised of respect, compassion, and kindness.

Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Betty; father, John; and brother, Ted.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Berry-Kline (Kratochvil); step-mother, Margot; brother, Dale (Fred); step-daughter, Julia (Berry) Petralia; step-son, Nicolas Berry; daughter, Rachel Kline; niece, Jade (Kratochvil) Cotton; two aunts; one uncle; and four nephews.

A public service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at Flat Creek Winery in Marble Falls, TX in the tasting room. Any memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity close to your heart.