EAU CLAIRE — James “Butch” F. Mueller, 76, of Eau Claire died suddenly on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his residence.

James was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Eau Claire, the son of Edward and Eileen (Streit) Mueller. James worked for the family business at Mueller Services until he served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1971.

Then from 1973 to 1979, he worked as a professional land surveyor in Chippewa County, then from 1979 to 1984 for Northern Natural Gas and then from 1984 to 2004 for the Army Corp of Engineers. He attended St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.

James was an avid dirt track race fan; it was his passion. He loved watching his son and grandson race as well. Racing was a long-standing Mueller tradition for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, bowling, golfing and visiting a casino on occasion. He was a city champion horseshoe player and loved to play cards. He learned the game “Guts” from his parents and passed that tradition on to his kids and grandkids. He loved working in his yard, camping in his RV and cruising around in his mustang. He really enjoyed country music, especially Don Williams, Conway Twitty, Vince Gill and George Jones to name a few. He also loved to laugh and make jokes.

James is survived by two sons: John (Ann) Mueller of Chippewa Falls and Chad (Rachael) Mueller of Mosinee; one daughter, Holly (Neil) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Richard (Patrece) Mueller; four sisters: Joanne Martenson, Cheryl (William) LaRose, Rita Cederholm and Trudy (Dale) Ahlvin; and nine grandchildren: Cole and Collin Mueller, Sawyer, Trevor and Carter Bowe, Christian and Isabella Mueller and Sydney and Jacob Schmeiser.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two sets of siblings.

He will be missed by his family, friends and his cat, Mitsy.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. Tom Krieg will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Eau Claire VFW Post 305.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.