James Carter Harrison

Jim shared his love of the outdoors with his family and friends. Many of our best memories of Jim are of times at the Richland County cabin, fishing in northern Wisconsin and hunting with his family in the western U.S. Jim made sure to keep the love of the outdoors he inherited from his mother and father alive in his children and grandchildren, teaching them ethical behavior in the field and how to hunt and fish. He believed the lessons learned from being a good sportsman made good human beings. Jim loved the written word and studying history. He especially loved the history of the Western U.S., and one of his heroes was Theodore Roosevelt.

He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, his sister and brothers and his nieces and nephews. Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; his son, Jeffrey and his wife, Nicole, of Richland Center; his daughters, Sarah and her husband, Justin Rooney, of La Crosse, and Andrea and her husband, Kelly Gohman, of Waconia, Minn. He was the beloved grandfather of Matthew and Sean Gohman; Natalie and Levi Rooney; Davis Harrison; and Julia and Carter Harrison. Jim is also survived by his sister, Nancy Harrison Durdin and her husband, A. C. of Glenbeulah; and three brothers, Robert and his wife, Sharon of Madison, Wis., John of Portage, Wis., and Paul of Madison. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Arleen Baker; and loving members of the Taylor and Baker families, including Randy and Jane Taylor and Chip and Jamie Baker.