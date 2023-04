MERRILLAN — James Christie, 88 of Merrillan, Wis., passed away March 30 in Augusta. A funeral service for James will take place on Tuesday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church of Black River Falls. Friends may call for visitation from 9:30 until the start of services. Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family. 715-284-4321.