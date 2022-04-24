 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Curtis Winters

LA CROSSE — James (Jim) Curtis Winters, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse.

Jim spent most of his life working as a machinist. He was very active in the Mason’s, becoming a Master Mason, and was a member for 31 years. He had a passion for fishing, and spent a lot of time in his shop making wood crafts.

Jim is survived by daughter Vivian and son Jeff, Dunedin, Florida, and son Jim Jr, Greenfield, Massachusetts; sister Karen (Ed) of Blue River; stepchildren: Kathie (Tom) Jeckell of Lodi, Kris (Theron) Ramsey of Bangor and Steve (Deb) Rommel of Middletown, Delaware, and nephew James Winters of Rochester, Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by his sons: Daryl and Glen; wife, Carol Winters; sisters: Yvonne and Sonja and brother Larry.

The family would like to thank Bethany Riverside, Kathie Jeckell and Keven Walter for helping with Jim’s care.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Masonic Lodge of La Crosse, 116 S. 8th St, La Crosse WI 54601. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon and interment to follow.

The extended obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com

