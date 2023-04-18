WHEATON — James D. “Jim” Syverson, 89, of the town of Wheaton died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Jim was born April 25, 1933, in Eau Claire to Norman and Lela (Downer) Syverson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1951. Following high school, Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956.

On May 20, 1956, Jim married Donna Burgin in Hutchinson, Kansas, at the Church of the Brethren. After their marriage, they moved to Wisconsin. Following a short time of farming, they resided in Chippewa Falls and Jim worked at PDM Bridge in Eau Claire as a welder and later taught welding at CVTC for several years.

Jim would often travel around the country, as well as to Norway visiting friends and family. He stayed active throughout his life, taking walks or riding bike almost every day. He enjoyed mechanics and maintaining the vehicles he’d collected. He also enjoyed tending his garden, in which he would grow many different fruits and vegetables along with a few cacti.

Jim is survived by his grandchildren: Kara Allen of Eau Claire, Deanna (Joe) Zeman of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Jesse Schultz of Eau Claire; great-grandchild, Emrys Zeman; son-in-law, Paul Roach of Albertville; brothers: Daniel, Richard, and Kenneth Syverson all of Albertville; sister, Anita “Buk” (Terry) Racine of Sout Dakota; sisters-in-law: Myrtle Bookless of Lindsborg and Ruthie (Wilbur) Redd of Buhler; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, LaVerne Syverson; daughter, Denise Roach; brother, Alan Syverson; sisters-in-law: Jane and Marian Syverson, Eva (Ron) Mott, Esther and Thelma Burgin; and brother-in-law, Eldon Bookless.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound, with Rev. Hal Schroetter officiating. Interment with military honors will be at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Elk Mound. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service Friday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred as a donation to the National Honor Flight Network.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.