James D. "Jimbo" Peterson

FERRYVILLE - James D. "Jimbo" Peterson, age 85, of Ferryville, WI, passed away at Northgate Care Center with his family by his side. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Ferryville, to Albert and Helen (Hutson) Peterson. On April 26, 1958 he was united in marriage to Beatrice Erickson. Jimbo farmed for many years along with being an auctioneer, bartender, and owning his own Liquidator store along with his wife. He was a proud Veteran and serviced in the U.S. Army and National Guard 229th Engineers in Prairie Du Chien, WI.

Jimbo is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice; three children: Alan (Patty Dahlstrom) Peterson, Steven (Kelly) Peterson, and Lisa (Todd) Salmon; grandchildren: Mike (Janell) Peterson, Jeremy (Crystal) Peterson, Shawna (Terry) Kolsrud, Jill (Adam) Stenner, Heather (Joe) Stadler, and Bryce (McKayla) Dahlstrom; great-grandchildren: Jameson (Lauren), Dylan, Hunter, Hailey, Jaedyn, Addisyn, Autumn, Kiah, Kole, Harper, Maverick, Brynn, Jace, Colton, Maya, Claire, Ryan, Ella, Brayden, Bradley, and Maelynn; a great-great-grandson, Granger; brothers and sisters, Anita Hansen, Dorothy Fortney, Marilyn Kleppe, Gordon Peterson, Cheryl (Carl) Olson, and Randy (Janelle) Peterson; a brother-in-law, Donald Hanson; in-laws: John (Ellen) Runice, Lila Hanson, Dana Waters, Marti (Remi) Moore, and Alma (Gary) Robertson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Craig Peterson; a grandson, Justin "Nort" Peterson; a great-granddaughter, Lexi Faith Peterson; a nephew, Lucas Peterson; a niece, Julie Halverson; brothers and sisters: Ronald (Norma) Peterson, Joanne (Everett) Halverson, Lorraine Hanson, and John Peterson; and brothers-in-law: Roger Hansen, Wayne Runice, Arlen Runice, Alvin Hanson, and Charles Waters.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, WI, with Charlie Fisher officiating. Private family burial will take place at the Ferryville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. Blessed be his memory. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com