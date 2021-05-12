HOLMEN—James D. Knobloch, 96, of Holmen, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse WI, on September 20, 1924 to John and Ida (Hass) Knobloch. He married Evelyn V. Bjorge on May 16, 1959 in Winona, MN, and she preceded him in death on October 15, 2006.