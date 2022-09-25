James D.Lawrence
June 18, 1939 12:05 PMSeptember 21, 2022 12:05 PMJames D. Lawrence, 83, Vesper, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home in Pittsville where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Military rites will be performed at the funeral home by American Legion Post 153 – Pittsville.James was born on June 18, 1939 in Tomah to Glen and Agnes (Fredrickson) Lawrence. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1957. He then served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1962. On May 20, 1961, he was united in marriage to Shirley Darr in Marshfield. She passed away on October 11, 2017.
James enjoyed kickboxing, swimming, and spending time on his computer.
He is survived by his children, Douglas (fiancee – Ione Fontinele) Lawrence of Vesper, Lorraine (Patrick) Hegedus of Larsen and Richard (special friend – Debbie Delacruz) Lawrence of Sparta and a grandson, Caleb (special friend – Holly Honish) Lawrence.
He was preceded by his parents, wife, and siblings.