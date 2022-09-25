James D. Lawrence

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home in Pittsville where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Military rites will be performed at the funeral home by American Legion Post 153 – Pittsville.James was born on June 18, 1939 in Tomah to Glen and Agnes (Fredrickson) Lawrence. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1957. He then served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1962. On May 20, 1961, he was united in marriage to Shirley Darr in Marshfield. She passed away on October 11, 2017.