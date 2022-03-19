James D. Volden

LA CROSSE—James ‘Jim’ D. Volden, 93, of La Crosse died peacefully on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

He was born on January 13, 1929 to Norman and Lucene (Wrobel) Volden in La Crosse. He graduated from Central High School in 1947. After graduation, he served in the army during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1957 at ranking of Master Sergeant. After the Korean War, he married Judith K. Klos in 1953, and together they resided in La Crosse where they raised five children.

James worked at Trane Company for 30 years in multiple departments as plant foreman. Upon early retirement, he continued to show his strong work ethic by pursuing on with Skipperliner Industries for several more years. Where his passion in work truly showed, was in raising and showing quarter horses, and later on angus beef cattle. He mostly enjoyed traveling to livestock auctions and meeting new friends. If not traveling, you could most likely find him at the Barre Diner with his Cookie Monster mug in hand or watching the Green Bay Packers, Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers.

James is survived by his children: Roxanne (Rex) Conley, Jeffery (Vicky) Volden, Kimberly Volden-Burgus, Mark Volden, and Michelle (Guy Summers) Hafner; his grandchildren: Jon, Josh, and Jeremy Hutzenbuehler, Jesse (Emily) Conley, Sheena (AJ) Shulze, Amy Butterfield, Michael and Colton Volden, and Megan and Matthew Hafner; several great-grandchildren, and brother Donald (Shirley) Volden of La Crosse. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, wife Judith; grandson Jason Butterfield; two sons-in-law: Michael Burgus and Michael Hafner; brother Lucerin of Roscoe, IL, and nephew Michael W. Volden of Onalaska, WI.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 PM until the time of Mass at Church on Monday. A private family interment will be held at the Mausoleum in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse.

Memorials may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish, where James was a long-time member.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com