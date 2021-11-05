James Dale Woodworth

SPARTA—James Dale Woodworth, 81, of Sparta, formerly of Tomah and Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born August 10, 1940 in Sparta to Donald and Mary (Standiford) Woodworth.

After graduating from Sparta High School, Jim went into the Air Force stationed at McGuire Airforce base from January 1960 to October 1963, serving 18 months in Turkey. After his time in the service, he joined the Sparta Police Department in 1964 and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. In 1968, he joined the Tomah Police Department and later became a Sergeant while also working part-time for VanderMeer and Larkin auto sales until he retired in 1990.

Jim married Carol Bohm July, 1965, later divorcing in 1987, but still remained close. They had three children. He married Mary Jane Peth February, 1997. They retired to Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Mary Jane passed away December 23, 2012. He moved back to Sparta in July 2013. He was an authoritative but kind person that would do anything to help you, and had such a big heart. Ask anyone in that era that worked with or knew him, they would say he was kind and a caring officer. He was famous for telling jokes, playing pranks and making people laugh.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, going to casinos, playing cards at the Eagle’s Club, penny ante poker with family and friends, watching the Packers, and loved family get-togethers. He was a member of the American Legion Post #100, the VFW Post #2112 and the Eagle’s Club all of Sparta. He was also a past Commander and a member of the VFW Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, AR.

Jim is survived by his children: Brenda (Jim) Gaier, Paula (Steve) Caucutt, Scott (Kelly) Woodworth; four grandchildren: Travis, Ashley, Emma, and Hudson; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Sheila (Steve) Heineck and Sally (Steve) Gray; two brothers: Alan (Peggy) Woodworth and DeWitt Woodworth; and his sister-in-law, Peggy (Richard) Wright.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings: Jean (Ken) Womick, Nina (Otis) Clark, Betty (Carl) Sanders, Shirley (Chuck) White, Ellen Rameck, Jane Woodworth, Blanche (Marshall) Egebrecht, Gary (Kathryn) Woodworth, and Donald “Red” Woodworth.

The family would like to thank Sierra RN and the staff at the Serenity House for their care and comfort. And special thanks to Donna for running to the store for the watermelon.

There will be a Military ceremony at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Jim’s life at the Eagle’s Club in Sparta on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. Please come and join us.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.