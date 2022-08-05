James Deam Dehnke

PRIOR LAKE, MN—James (Jim, Jimmy) Dean Dehnke, of Prior Lake, MN was born in Mondovi, WI on August 20, 1961, to Herman G. Dehnke and Patricia (Smieja) Niccum. After a valiantly fought battle with glioblastoma, Jim passed away at Reflections End of Life Care on the Three Links Care Center Campus in Northfield on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Jim was an avid Packers football fan and owner. He loved watching sports of all kinds with his family and friends. He was so proud to work for the Star Tribune, UPS, and Simon Delivers. He also cherished the time he spent on the water, fishing and listening to country music. In the summer his garden was his joy. He was passionate about spending time with his son Jake, friends Jon and Kristy Bigalk and the entire Just North of Memphis Rib Competition Team.

Jim is survived by his parents: Herman and Patricia; his sister, Carol (David) Rumpel; brothers: John (Dee Dee) Dehnke, Jerry (Laura) Dehnke; first wife, Kris (Farner) Dehnke; children: Samantha (Garrett) Dehnke-Turpin, and Jake Dehnke; as well as many nieces and nephews; many extended family members; and friends that he thought of as family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Goldine and Reinhold Dehnke, Amelia and Julius Smieja; niece, Cassandra; stepfather, David Niccum; stepmother, Margie (Campbell) Dehnke; and his second wife, Kathryn (Weber) Dehnke.

Special thanks to the Teamsters 638, the incredibly innovative care team from Mayo Clinic, Heartland Hospice, excellent care of Visiting Angels, and Reflections Care Center at Three Links in Northfield.

A celebration of life gathering will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S, Northfield, MN on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. There will be a short service beginning at 2:00 P.M. All are invited to reminisce and visit. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.