SUSSEX—James E. Hayes passed, to Eternal Life, Saturday, August 5, 2023, age 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Christine. Dear father of: Jennifer Legate, James (Sheri), John, Joel, and Jesse (Amy) Hayes; step-father of: Monique Stovall and Michael Zillner; loving grandfather of: Andrew and Alex Helman, Austin Legate, Adam, Sam, Mitchell, and Nathan Hayes, Emily Loeber, Levi Hayes, Chad Moore, Brett, Chase, Sydney, and Wyatt Hayes, Michaela and John Tetzlaff, and Samantha and Allison Zillner; brother of: Carol (the late Patrick) Eaton, Robert (Carol) Hayes, Patrick (Jackie), Daniel (the late Cindy) Hayes. Preceded in death by siblings: John and Thomas Hayes, Barbara Eaton, and Kathleen Counts; brother-in-law of Kathy Brown. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home—Muskego 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Retired from State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, former Brookfield Police Officer, former Chief of Police in Stanley, WI, Deputy Sheriff for Clark County, WI, and Pinellas County, FL.
Member of American Legion Post #73—Neillsville, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) appreciated.
