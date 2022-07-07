James Edgar Grudt

Before starting his career, Jim proudly served in the Army as Military Police at the end of the Korean conflict. He even acted as a personal guard for Debbie Reynolds on a USO tour. After returning to the states, he worked as a body design illustrator, first for GM for a short time and then at Ford Motor Company for 35 years. During his career, he was a lead on many projects and taught CAD/CAM at Schoolcraft College. On the Monday after his retirement, he returned to his desk working as a consultant for several more years. When not working, he spent his time with family, coached Little League, and worked on projects big and small around their home. He even built the family's garage and family room addition. He also loved his involvement with their church family and held various roles such as youth group leader and treasury council. He golfed throughout his adult years and even fulfilled one of his dreams of attending the Masters Tournament at Augusta. He was always fond of traveling, whether to see family around the US or exploring abroad in Great Britain, Europe, and South America. In later years he enjoyed being a part of the Swedish Club in Farmington Hills, even though he was proudly 100% Norwegian. Most people will remember Jim best for his fun-loving sense of humor. Throughout his life, his family gave him purpose and meaning along with an unwavering, quiet faith in God.