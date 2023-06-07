WESTBY—James Edwin Purvis, age 74, of Westby passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 20, 1948, to the late Scott and Helen (Stout) Purvis in Mauston, Wisconsin. Jim graduated from La Farge High School and following attended Wisconsin Technical College for an associate degree in automotive body work.

On October 11, 1969, Jim married Betty Forde at the Viroqua Church of Christ. Jim and Betty started their family together at their home in rural La Farge until moving to Westby, which they call their home. Jim owned his own auto body shops in La Farge and Westby where he performed body work on vehicles until he moved on to work at S & S Cycle in Viola.

Jim loved to go for long walks, play cards, hunting and fishing, go for ATV rides, and would do anything the grandchildren asked to do. His grandchildren played a special part in Jim’s life and held a place in his heart. Jim was also active at his church when he was able.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty; his two sons, Dennis (Kristina) Purvis and John (Sarah) Purvis; his grandchildren: Allison (Brian) Bagge, Robert, Anna, and Addie; his siblings: Don (Ingrid), Darlene (Todd) Fanta, Shirley (Dennis) Ellefson, Diane (Ivan) Dunnum, and Brian (Cheryl); his sisters-in-law: Diana Purivs, Carol Forde, Judy Forde, and Barb (George) Cummings; a brother-in-law, Dennis Forde; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Betty’s parents, Alvin and Merle Forde; his brother, Richard; his sister, Karen Gabrielson; and his brother-in-law, Bob Forde.

Jim’s family would like to give a special thanks to Mike and Ida Olson.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon was held at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby following the service. Jim was laid to rest at the Bloomingdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.