James Erickson

James Sydny Erickson, 77, of Yucatan Township died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Franciscan Healthcare.
James was born Aug. 16, 1941, to Reuben and Gertrude (Anderson) Erickson in Rushford. James grew up one of four children on the family farm in Yucatan. After graduating from Houston High School, Jim continued to work full time on the family farm. In his later working years, Jim worked at Fibrite and Northern Engraving. Jim enjoyed his hamburger and Pepsi every day for lunch. He also enjoyed following local and Minnesota sports teams. He loved to talk and visit with his neighbors and relatives.
Jim is survived by his loving sister, Ramona; nieces, Mona (Dale) Feller, Gwen (Rick) Rostad; sister-in-law, Adeline Erickson; great-nieces and nephews, Amy (Erik) Feller, Ryan (Chrissy) Feller, Alyssa Rostad, Becca Rostad; six great-great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Laurel; sister, Murial.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, with visitation one hour prior at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Houston. Burial will be held at Stone Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred Stone Church Cemetery.