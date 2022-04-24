BANGOR — James F. Bahr, 74, of Bangor died peacefully on April 22, 2022, at Eagle Crest South after battling Lewy body dementia. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, Bangor with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Brock Groth will officiate. The burial with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Bangor on Monday, April 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For a full obituary see www.jandtfredrickson.com