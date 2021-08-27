TOMAH—James F. Kubina, 70, of Tomah passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 22, 1950, to Frank J. and Ethel S. (Miller) Kubina. He was a member of the Black River High School Graduating Class of 1968. He was united in marriage to Mollie Steinke and to this union two children were born, Neil and Dean. He later was united in marriage to Sharon Ersepke and to this union a son, Lucas was born. James was most recently working at Toro as a supervisor. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could be a little stubborn at times, but had a fun loving and kind spirit.