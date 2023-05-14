CHASEBURG — James G. Bela, 83, of Chaseburg, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Vernon Manor in Viroqua. Per Jim's wishes, private services were held. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
CHASEBURG — James G. Bela, 83, of Chaseburg, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Vernon Manor in Viroqua. Per Jim's wishes, private services were held. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.