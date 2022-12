WILLIAMSBURG, VA - James G. Zoerb formerly of La Crosse, WI born to George and Martha (Weiland) Zoerb passed away December 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Jim graduated from Aquinas High School in 1952. He enlisted in the army, stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA. Meeting his future bride, Edna Mae (Cookie) he relocated to Williamsburg, VA.