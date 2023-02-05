McALLEN, Texas — James H. Anderson, loving father, husband, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 87 on January 21, 2023, in McAllen, Texas. James was born on May 14, 1935, to Henry and Mathilda (Ebner) Anderson.

James is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children: Laurie Sacia, Juli (Jeff) Kasper, Brook (Paul Ricker) Prinsen, Tami Watson, stepchildren: Patrick (Kim) Clark and Kristi (Joe) DeMeneghi and brother, Larry (Sandra) Anderson and sister, Lois Hanson. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Merker; son, James Scott Anderson; his father, Henry Anderson, and mother, Mathilda Anderson.

A memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.