HOUSTON, MN—James H. Botcher, 88 of Houston, MN passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Hokah Fire Station in Hokah, MN. Military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. by Houston American Legion Post 423.