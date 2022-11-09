 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James H. Botcher

HOUSTON, MN—James H. Botcher, 88 of Houston, MN passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Hokah Fire Station in Hokah, MN. Military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. by Houston American Legion Post 423.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, Gundersen Hospice Program or an organization of the donor’s choice. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

