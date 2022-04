LA CROSSE — James H. Young, 84, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.