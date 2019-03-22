James L. Hedlund Sr., 84, of Tomah passed away with his loving family by his side Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born Oct. 31, 1934, to Clarence and Dorothy (Amundson) Hedlund in Roscoe, Ill. After attending the Spooner High School, Jim enlisted into the U.S. Airforce and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Throughout his lifetime, he worked for a variety of plastic manufacturing companies, from assembler to foreman, he knew the plastic industry inside and out.
On July 8, 1988, he was united in marriage to Dorothy J. Swaner-Daniels in Baraboo, Wis. Activities Jim enjoyed doing in his free time were bowling, hunting and fishing, gardening and reading. He had a somewhat mischievous sense of humor, was funny, loving and kind, and enjoyed sharing a good laugh. He was known as a hopeless romantic. He was a member of VFW and was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Nazarene.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Tomah; his children, James L. Jr. (Diane Evans) of Omaha, Neb., Thressa (Tom) Maglio of Phillips, Wis., Cheryl (Michael) Davis of Spruce Pine, N.C., Kim (Milton) Heble of Fayetteville, N.C., Bryan (Johanna) Daniels of Raleigh, N.C., Nick (Suzanne) Daniels of Riverside, Calif., and Robin (Kent) Helman of Hertel, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Waneta Anderson. They were blessed to have countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; his mother, Dorothy; and stepfather, George Lake; a daughter, Lora Lee Hedlund; a sister, Joanne; and a grandson, Benjamin Daniels.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Church of The Nazarene, 25481 County Hwy ET, Tomah. Pastor Travis Cox will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. Relatives and friends are invited from a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Friday, until the time of the service at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.