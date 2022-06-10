ST. PAUL—James Henry Shrake, age 90, died peacefully June 6, 2022. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Jeanne; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; parents: Leon and Mary (Quitney); and brothers: Francis, John, Joseph, Daniel; and sister, Barbara Berzinski.

Jim found great comfort and joy in his Catholic faith and was an active member of the St. Mark’s community in St. Paul. Like his wife, he devoted his life to their family and made many loving memories for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his eight children: Kathy, Ann Schlangen (Tom), Dick (Elaine Kumpula), John (Patti), Tom (Kelley Loughrey), Jane Schlangen (Mike), Marty (Laura) and Pat (Karen); and his brother, Mark; and sister-in-law, Ellen. He leaves behind a legacy of 23 beloved grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Jim was a kind and gentle presence in the family, a loving father who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at Willwescheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, there will be a visitation at 9:00 a.m., one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104, service will begin at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place in Winona, MN.

The family extends many thanks to the caring hospice team members from Our Lady of Peace Hospice who helped care for Jim and supported the family.

Memorials preferred to St. Marks church (www.onestrongfamily.org), St. Agnes school (www.saintagnesschool.org) or Abria (www.abria.org).