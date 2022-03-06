James James A. "Jim" Graham

VIROQUA, Wis. — A beautiful voice is silenced. A brilliant mind is at rest. A loving heart is fulfilled. James A. “Jim” Graham, age 85, of Viroqua, Wis., passed away at home Friday, March 4, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua with Fr. John Parr officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Rising Sun. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, and on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.