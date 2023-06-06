SPARTA—James “Jim” A. Ball, 83, of Sparta, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.comLanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.