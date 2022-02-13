LA CROSSE — James (Jim) Bilben Shannon, 90, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Jim was born in Stoughton, WI, on September 11, 1931, to Joseph Shannon and Dode (Bilben) Shannon. He graduated from Central High School in 1950. He did two tours in Asia in the Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged in September of 1961.

Jim married his lovely bride, Helen Bahr, in October of 1960. Jim and Helen owned and operated several businesses in the La Crosse area including, Tri-State Battery and Northern Battery. They also co-owned La Crosse Brush and Northern Wood Products with Dennis and Lois Peterson.

Jim was an avid aviator. He received his private pilot license in 1980. Besides enjoying flying around the clouds he also spent much time restoring antique airplanes and automobiles. Jim enjoyed camping, attending and volunteering at EAA conventions in Oshkosh, wintering in Arizona, and spending time with his family on Minnesota’s north shore.

Jim is survived by three loving children and their families: Todd Shannon (Terri) of Mitchell, SD, Lynn (Terry) Lagerlund of Rochester, MN, and Sara Shannon (Peter Gross) of Red Wing, MN. Jim is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Shannon; and sisters: Ollie Schmit and Jane Gottschalk.

A private burial took place took place on Saturday, February 12, at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Information about Jim’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the family.

