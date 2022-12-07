EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — James (Jim) Eugene Messenger, 83, passed away at OSF Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Illinois, on November 19, 2022. He was born to Lewis and Lorna ( Loomis) Messenger on May 6, 1939. He attended and graduated from West Concord High School in 1957. He served for twelve years with the Minnesota Army Reserves. He was also an active member of the La Crosse Jazz Society. He worked as an over the road truck driver for many year and ended his working career as a driver for McNeilus Steel. Until his later years, he was an avid fisherman and hunter.