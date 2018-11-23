LA CROSSE/BLAINE, Minn. — James “Jim” F. Roop, 85, of La Crosse and formerly of Blaine died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Bethany Riverside-Lighthouse in La Crosse.
He was born Valentine’s Day, 1933, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to John and Thelma (Mann) Roop.
Jim graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, in 1951, where he was on the golf team. Worked at Honeywell for 37 years, where he received multiple ECR awards for process improvement. Served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, and was stationed in West Germany. He was a life-time member of the Kraus-Hartig VFW, Spring Lake Park, Minn., and frequented the Fridley VFW, Fridley, Minn. He was an avid bowler, golfer, hunter and fisherman, fishing Lake Milacs, for walleye and the Mississippi River for catfish!
Jim was preceded in death by his spouse of 52 years, Mary L. (Wall) Roop. They were married in New Brighton, Minn., Dec. 15, 1956, and renewed their vows at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Blaine. They spent most of their life together in Blaine, before moving to La Crosse, in 2005.
He is survived by three sons, Kevin (Helen) Roop of La Crosse, Shawn Roop of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Dan Roop of La Crosse; four daughters, Diana Matern of Redondo Beach, Calif., Colleen Roop of Brooklyn Park, Terry Roop of Eagan, Minn., and Shannon (Fred) Mitchell of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by a brother, David (Dea) Roop; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn (Dennis) Johnson.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Father Peter Raj will officiate with an honor guard by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, with burial to be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville, Iowa. Family and friends may greet the family after the service.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Memorials are preferred to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
An angel on earth, now in Heaven.