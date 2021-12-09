James "Jim" Frederick

CASHTON—James “Jim” C. Frederick, age 71, of Cashton, WI, passed away December 6, 2021, at the Necedah Home Care; after a long battle with both mental and physical health issues including diabetes. With our love Jim, may you find rest. Jim was born May 20, 1950, in the Township of Portland in Monroe County, to Joseph and Irene (Herricks) Frederick of Cashton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Burial will follow in the Pine Hollow Cemetery. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Family and friends are invited to the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday for visitation. Family has asked that memorials be given to a charity of your choice in Jim's name.