James (Jim) Fricke

James (Jim) Fricke, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed into the arms of Our Father on the morning of Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was 90 years old. Funeral services will be held September 30, 2022, conducted by the Rev. David Baumgarn at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska, Wis. Burial will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minn. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.

