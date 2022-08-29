BLOOMER — James “Jim” H. Hurt, 79, of Bloomer, town of Tilden, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jim was born September 9, 1942, in Bloomer, the son of Walter and Delphine (Spath) Hurt, Sr.

On February 5, 1971, Jim married Rita Atkinson in Stillwater, Minn.

Jim was fun loving, witty with his one-liners, and a jokester who loved entertaining his musical talents with his love of a lifetime, soulmate, Rita, and their band, Country Classics. Jim loved whooping Donny in 654 dice during their weekly competitions. He truly loved his Winter Haven family and fishing with Rita and hunting with the boys. He was also known as the “ice cream man” by all the campground kids. Prior to Jim’s horrific vehicle accident which crushed his vertebrae and shattered his right knee, he was one of the best in the autobody field.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rita; three sons: James “Jimbo” (Joyce) Hurt of New Auburn, Ronald “Ron” (Laura) Hurt and Charles “Chuck” (Kris) Hurt both of Chippewa Falls; three daughters: Debra “Debbie” Hurt of Bloomer, Rebecca “Becky” (Tim) Maurice of Sharpsville, Pa., and Laurina “Lolly” Hurt of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Wallace Hurt of Bloomer and John (Ramona) Hurt of New Auburn; four sisters: Marian Hunt of Chippewa Falls, Sylvia (Joe) Jennings of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Teresa Duval of Barnes and Valeria Seidling of Winter; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerome Hurt; and three brothers-in-law: Harold Hunt, Danny Duval and Greg Seidling.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Ethan Hokamp of St. Charles Church will be officiating.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, at the funeral home.

Following the services, there will be a Celebration of Life at Bresina’s Bar and Grill in Tilden from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.