WHITEHALL—James “Jim” J. Sendelbach, 92, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in his home. Jim was born on June 6, 1930, to George and Blanche (Kuka) Sendelbach, and was raised in Independence. After graduating from high school, Jim went on to complete two years at Winona State where he played baseball. Jim was then drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Rita Puchalla, on October 14, 1950, at Saints Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church. Together the couple raised four children and shared almost 72 years together in Whitehall. Jim was well known as a devoted family man and a hard worker. He was employed with Land O’ Lakes and Company for 25 years before working as a lab specialist for 23 years with AMPI, from which he retired in 1996. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed hunting, baseball, golfing, and bowling. He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time together as a family. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rita of Whitehall; son, Bob (Audra) Sendelbach of Whitehall; daughters: Linda (Scott) Gunderson of San Dimas, CA, Sue Sendelbach of St. Paul, MN, and Nancy (Bruce) Gore of CleElum, WA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis (George) George.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and brother, Frank Sendelbach.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial with military honors will be in Saints Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence. To express condolences online, please visit www.edisonfh.com.