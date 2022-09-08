James “Jim” Keith Keim, 79, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Jim was born on May 27, 1943, in La Crosse, WI, to James and Eloise (Holmes) Keim. His father died when Jim was young, and his mother remarried to Henry Rehban. Jim graduated from Logan High School in 1961. He married Sally Snyder in 1971, and they later divorced. They had two children, Lee J. and Katie.

Jim worked at the Heileman Brewery as a young man, and was a member of the National Guard. In his late twenties he worked for Empire Screen printing. In 1987, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a salesman, working for Duratech until he retired.

Jim loved sports and was a good athlete. He played football, basketball, golf and ran track for Logan. His favorite high school memories were of beating Central. Jim enjoyed hunting with friends on trips and in Fort McCoy, golfing, and fantasy football. He was the Senior County Amateur 1st Flight Golf Champion in 1999 and the 3rd Flight Senior Champion in 2004, as well as the 4th Flight County Amateur Champion that same year. Jim truly loved hunting and was proud to be involved with Badgerland Bowhunters.

Jim is survived by his children: Lee (Emily) Keim and Katie Keim; 4 grandchildren: Landon and Macy Keim, and Kasmira and Kamila Keim-Kramer, and his two beloved and faithful dogs Prince and Queenie.

He was preceded in death by his father Jim, mother Eloise, step-father Henry Rehban, step-brothers Steve and Richard Rehban, and sister Mary Lou Gravitter.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Jim’s friends who touched his life, as well as family, friends and neighbors who have reached out during this difficult time. He will be missed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com