James "Jim" Leonard Hanson

VIROQUA - James "Jim" Leonard Hanson, age 73, of Viroqua, passed away Friday, April, 2, 2021, at home. He was born on October 8th, 1947, to Leonard and Catherine Hanson. Jim was a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, Jim happily worked as a true craftsman from woodworking and home improvement to vehicle mechanics. He was always willing to share his talents with family and friends. When he wasn't working, he loved hunting, fishing, puzzles and socializing with friends.

Jim is survived by his children, Grace (Nick) Gonzalez of Las Vegas, NV and Cale (Tanya) Hanson of Waseca, MN. He was blessed with grandchildren, Macenzie, Nico, Paige, Carley, Annika and Lexie. Jim is further survived by his siblings, Joe (Rachel) Hanson of Viroqua, Jerry (Daylene) Hanson of Viola and Mary Kay Hanson of Viroqua. He was also survived by nieces, nephews and many close friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Catherine Hanson.

A celebration of life was held at the Viroqua Eagles Club on Saturday April 10, 2021, starting at 3:00 p.m. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.