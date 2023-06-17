JIM FALLS — James “Jim” M. Rydlund, 75, of Jim Falls passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Jim was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Victor and Kate (Erkman) Rydlund on July 28, 1947. Jim graduated from the Eau Claire Vocational, Technical and Adult School in 1967. He worked in construction at Market & Johnson until he retired to care for his late wife, Julie, in 2004.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who took pride in his family. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting, fishing, watching his children/grandchildren’s sporting activities, playing and coaching baseball and softball, and taking long drives around the countryside. He also loved sharing stories and visiting with neighbors and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Julie; parents; and brothers, Bernie (Betty) and Billy.

Jim is survived by his children, Carrie (Monte) Abbiehl of Ladysmith, Dan (Amy) of Ladysmith, Katie (James) Plendl of Chippewa Falls, and Andrew (Hannah) of West St. Paul; grandchildren, Brendan (Madeline) Rogers, Hannah Abbiehl, Camryn Rogers, Dylan Abbiehl, Grant Rydlund, Emma Plendl, Jack Plendl, Leopold Rydlund, Gabriel Rydlund, Henry Plendl, and Abigail Rydlund; and an upcoming great-grandchild. Jim is further survived by his sister, Judy (Terry) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a vigil service at 4 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman and Rev. William P. Felix will be celebrants of the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.