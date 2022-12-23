TOMAH—James “Jim” T. Wallus, 80, of Tomah passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 25, 1942, to John and Phyllis Wallus in Milwaukee, WI. Jim attended Pulaski High School and was a member of the graduating Class of 1960. After graduating, Jim completed his undergraduate degree in Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse, continuing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and obtaining his master’s degree in Social Work. Jim worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), Tomah for over 30 years. In his time as a social worker, Jim developed and ran the VAMC residential care Home Program. On April 1, 1978, Jim was united in marriage to Anne M. Peterson in Tomah.

Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, reader and student of history, with a particular interest in the American Civil War. He enjoyed learning about the people and circumstances that shaped the war and traveling to historical battle sites across the country. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling abroad and across the country with Anne and connecting with friends at Trails End Resort in Hayward, WI. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, always enjoying the times spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by those that loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anne of Tomah; son, Mike (Dr. Kimberly Finch) Wallus of Portland, OR; daughter, Rebecca (Brian) Hurd of Mahtomedi, MN; two grandsons: Patrick and Nathan; a brother, Jonathon “Scotty” Wallus of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Kevin Peterson of Andover, MN; sister-in-law, Karen Mandile of South Carolina; a special cousin, Karen Philleo of West Bend as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and John Wallus.

A Private Family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Queen of Apostles Parish, Tomah. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorials can be given to the Tomah Public Library, Neighbor to Neighbor and St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County in Jim’s memory.