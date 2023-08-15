WILMETTE, IL—James (Jim) William Atterholt, son of Eugene William Atterholt and Margaret Evelyn Atterholt passed away in Wilmette on the Northshore of Chicago at age 88 on August 9, 2023. Born on April 10, 1935. Jim was a graduate of Boardman High School in Youngstown, Ohio, where he excelled in both athletics and academics. He went on to attend Purdue University where he graduated in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and participated in the ROTC program. He very much enjoyed his involvement in his fraternity, Phi Kappa Sigma. After graduation he married Kathleen Steele and they moved to France where Jim served his Country as a Captain in the U.S Air Force for supply to the strategic weapons TAC squadron at Toul Rosieres AFB, France. His first of two sons, Perry, was born while Jim was serving in France. Jim was known for his incredible work ethic and his attention to detail. This led to a successful career in business which began as a Field Sales Engineer with the General Electric Company in Fort Wayne, IN, where his second son, Jimmy, was born. He then went on to have a long career as the Vice President of Operations at the Trane Company in La Crosse, WI. While in La Crosse, Jim served as Chairman of the Aviation Board while he also oversaw Trane’s fleet of aircraft. Jim was hired to serve as General Manager of Pella Windows and Doors in Chicago where he met and fell in love with Jan Hillyer. Jim and Jan moved to Bend, OR where they were married in 1988 and he served as President of Bend Millwork Systems. Jim and Jan traveled the world, hiked many beautiful trails, met amazing people and enjoyed a bond of friendship and care. Jim was also an enthusiastic runner having logged over 30,000 miles which included 17 marathons.