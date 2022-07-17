James "Jimmy" S. Misch

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, Wis. Burial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 29, at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse, Wis. A Celebration of Jim’s life will follow, starting at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Ridge Park in La Crosse, Wis. Please feel free to wear your Hawaiian attire (Jimmy was fond of wearing his “dressy” Hawaiian shirt) and bring a special coffee mug to toast Jim. Jimmy’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.